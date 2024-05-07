Fonte : calciomercato di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Mkhitaryan | 'All'Inter fino al 2026 - poi si vedrà Scudetto? L'ho aspettato a lung - non tutti lo vincono a 35 anni'

Mkhitaryan: 'All'Inter fino al 2026, poi si vedrà. Scudetto? L'ho aspettato a lungo, non tutti lo vincono a 35 anni' (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Una lunga attesa ricompensata: `Vincere lo Scudetto a 35 anni non è da tutti`. Parola di Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Il centrocampista armeno classe 19...
Inter, Mkhitaryan sul FUTURO: «Quella possibilità è CHIUSA» - Inter, mkhitaryan sul FUTURO: «Quella possibilità è CHIUSA» - Henrikh mkhitaryan, centrocampista dell’Inter, ha parlato in esclusiva alla tv pubblica armena dei neroazzurri e del suo futuro. SCUDETTO – «Ho aspettato a lungo lo scudetto, è un trofeo prezioso.

Inter, salti di gioia per Inzaghi: l’annuncio di Mkhitaryan è una manna - Inter, salti di gioia per Inzaghi: l’annuncio di mkhitaryan è una manna - Tra i giocatori che hanno segnato la stagione dei nerazzurri c’è sicuramente Henrikh mkhitaryan. Dal suo arrivo all’Inter, all’inizio della scorsa stagione, è entrato velocemente negli schemi di ...

