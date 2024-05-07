Mkhitaryan | 'All'Inter fino al 2026 - poi si vedrà Scudetto? L'ho aspettato a lung - non tutti lo vincono a 35 anni'

Inter, Mkhitaryan sul FUTURO: «Quella possibilità è CHIUSA» - Inter, mkhitaryan sul FUTURO: «Quella possibilità è CHIUSA» - Henrikh mkhitaryan, centrocampista dell’Inter, ha parlato in esclusiva alla tv pubblica armena dei neroazzurri e del suo futuro. SCUDETTO – «Ho aspettato a lungo lo scudetto, è un trofeo prezioso.

Inter, salti di gioia per Inzaghi: l’annuncio di Mkhitaryan è una manna - Inter, salti di gioia per Inzaghi: l’annuncio di mkhitaryan è una manna - Tra i giocatori che hanno segnato la stagione dei nerazzurri c’è sicuramente Henrikh mkhitaryan. Dal suo arrivo all’Inter, all’inizio della scorsa stagione, è entrato velocemente negli schemi di ...

Chelsea 'open talks' with European attacker 'linked' with Liverpool and Man City - Chelsea 'open talks' with European attacker 'linked' with Liverpool and Man City - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...