Fonte : 361magazine di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Met Gala | il grande ritorno delle extension

Met Gala

Met Gala: il grande ritorno delle extension (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Da Kendall Jenner a Sarah J. Parker, le extension tornano ad essere protagoniste del 2024. Dal Met Gala di New York, ecco come le portano le celebrities  Dal corto al lungo è un attimo! Lo insegna la moda con i suoi long  e mini dress che scandiscono la variabilità delle tendenze. Ma anche il segmento beauty che dopo un anno di corto estremo punta al lungo e lo fa attraverso celebrities e it girl. Nel 2024 si assiste quindi ad un cambio di rotta che vede come protagoniste indiscusse le extension. Come mostrano le scelte dei volti noti durante il Met Gala tenutosi nelle ultime ore, le chiome si allungano a dismisura con onde sinuose e naturali che ricordano “Il Sogno Di Una Notte di Mezza Estate”. Ed è proprio all’estate che punta il trend.  Ma come fare a scegliere le extension ...
