Lezioni ucraine per Replicator. Ecco come il conflitto impatta sul programma del Pentagono - Nell'ultimo documento rilasciato dal Dipartimento della Difesa di Washington vengono individuate categorie di sistemi considerati ...

Pentagon reveals drone types for Replicator program to counter China - The first tranche will include uncrewed surface vehicles, uncrewed aerial systems and counter-uncrewed aerial systems of various sizes and payloads.

Pentagon's Switchblade 600 Initiative: Elevating Attritable Autonomous Systems for Indo-Pacific Strategy - The Pentagon, reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of unmanned warfare capabilities, has acknowledged the AeroVironment Switchblade 600 as a pivotal element in its emergent replicator ...