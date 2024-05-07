Fonte : gqitalia di martedì 7 maggio 2024

L' abito di Chris Hemsworth al Met Gala ci scalda il cuore

abito Chris

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

L'abito di Chris Hemsworth al Met Gala ci scalda il cuore (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Chris Hemsworth ha appena debuttato al Met Gala 2024 e, anche se si tratta della sua prima edizione, grazie a un'incredibile avvenenza ha subito rubato la scena e tutti i nostri cuori. Arrivato sul red carpet crema insieme alla moglie Elsa Pataky, l'attore australiano e co-chair del Met Gala ha sfoggiato un abito a tre pezzi, tutto per gentile concessione di Tom Ford. La star di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ha indossato una camicia bianca e setosa con i primi bottoni slacciati, ovviamente, perché è questo che fanno i rubacuori. L'ha abbinata a un gilet e la sua giacca era caratterizzata da revers a punta incredibilmente zigrinati. È un look da manuale di Tom Ford e, anche se Hemsworth ha deciso di indossarlo senza cravatta, aveva comunque tutte le carte in regola per essere uno dei look da ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
Notizie su altre fonti: hemsworth gala

Met Gala 2024 live updates: Zendaya stuns in second outfit; Cardi B and Lana Del Rey among stars at fashion’s biggest night - Met gala 2024 live updates: Zendaya stuns in second outfit; Cardi B and Lana Del Rey among stars at fashion’s biggest night - 06 May 2024 23:01Ellie Violet Bramley Chris hemsworth, star of upcoming Furiosa, is one of this year’s co-chair – a power move given this is his debut Met gala. He hasn’t, strictly speaking, played it ...

Inside the Met Gala 2024: Emma Chamberlain, Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, a fairytale forest and woodland creatures - Inside the Met gala 2024: Emma Chamberlain, Zendaya, Alia Bhatt, a fairytale forest and woodland creatures - Then there was Ayo Edebiri, star of “The Bear,” who has been a multiple winner on the awards circuit this year but was attending her first gala. She seemed almost out of breath after greeting hosts ...

Ed Sheeran packs on the PDA with giggling wife Cherry Seaborn before getting a playful smooch from longtime pal Chris Hemsworth - Ed Sheeran packs on the PDA with giggling wife Cherry Seaborn before getting a playful smooch from longtime pal Chris hemsworth - Cheeky Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn looked more loved-up than ever as they kissed at the Met gala in New York City on Monday evening ... Ed also got up close and personal with longtime pal Chris ...

Video di Tendenza
Video abito Chris
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.