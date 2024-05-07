Fonte : ildenaro di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Karting - record di piloti a Sarno per il 4° round della Coppa Italia di zona

Karting, record di piloti a Sarno per il 4° round della Coppa Italia di zona (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) E’ stato, quello appena trascorso, un fine settimana carico di adrenalina e passione al Circuito Internazionale Napoli di Sarno che ha ospitato il quarto round della Coppa Italia di zona e, per la prima volta, ha presentato il nuovo layout dopo i lavori completati in tempi record. La più importante competizione regionale, che da qualche anno assume la denominazione di Coppa di zona, per l’occasione ha aperto le porte anche ai piloti delle regioni limitrofe che, a loro volta, si sono confrontati sul tracciato sarnese con validità riservata alla zona calabro lucana. Oltre 110 i piloti al via, allo stato dell’arte delle attività di base, un record per la disciplina del ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro
Notizie su altre fonti: sarno round

Karting, a Sarno la prima gara ufficiale sul nuovo tracciato: oltre 110 piloti al via del quarto round della Coppa Italia di Zona - Karting, a sarno la prima gara ufficiale sul nuovo tracciato: oltre 110 piloti al via del quarto round della Coppa Italia di Zona - E’ stato, quello appena trascorso, un fine settimana carico di adrenalina e passione al Circuito Internazionale Napoli di sarno che ha ospitato il quarto round della Coppa Italia di Zona e, per la pri ...

Village Idiot Pub takes over Kenny’s on the Green space at Indian Island - Village Idiot Pub takes over Kenny’s on the Green space at Indian Island - The plan is for full-service, year-round restaurant and pub for not just golfers, but locals and East End visitors alike. And, to be open by Memorial Day. John sarno, founder of Silver Lining ...

John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield opens new outdoor pavilion - John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield opens new outdoor pavilion - The John Boyle O’Reilly Club, the home of Irish culture, tradition, and family in western Massachusetts, will be opening its new outdoor pavilion on Sunday.

Video di Tendenza
Video Karting record
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.