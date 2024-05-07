Isaak Guderian - chi è il cantante della Germania all’Eurovision 2024

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024), noto semplicemente come, è nato a Minden il 31 gennaio 1995, ed è untedesco. Rappresenta laSong Contest, con il brano Always on the Run Di padre tedesco e madre islandese,ha iniziato la sua carriera musicale come artista di strada, esibendosi con la sua band. Nel 2011 ha preso parte alla versione tedesca di X Factor, dove ha interpretato Wonderwall degli Oasis, ottenendo l’approvazione di tutti e tre i giudici ed entrando nella categoria “Ragazzi 16-24”. Ha in seguito pubblicato vari singoli come artista indipendente e nel 2021 ha partecipato e vinto il reality Show your talent. Nelè stato infine scelto nel contesto dell’evento di selezione nazionale Das ...

