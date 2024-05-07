Fonte : inter-news di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

Inter Legend al The Soccer Tournament in USA! Duplice ambizione

Inter Legend

Inter Legend al The Soccer Tournament in USA! Duplice ambizione (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) L’Inter parteciperà alla nuova edizione 2024 del The Soccer Tournament (TST), il prestigioso evento di calcio a 7 degli Stati Uniti che si disputerà a Cary, North Carolina, dal 5 al 10 giugno.  NUOVA EDIZIONE – “Il TST si svolgerà al WakeMed Soccer Park di Cary, in North Carolina, dal 5 al 10 giugno 2024. Il torneo maschile a 48 squadre inizierà con la fase a gironi il 5-6 giugno, con le squadre che saranno suddivise in 12 gruppi da quattro. Le 32 squadre che supereranno la fase a gironi accederanno ai turni a eliminazione diretta, che inizieranno il 7 giugno. Gli ottavi e i quarti di finale si svolgeranno invece l’8 giugno, mentre le due semifinali andranno in scena il 9 giugno. Il torneo si concluderà con la finale il 10 giugno“. DEBUTTO – “L’Inter debutterà nella seconda edizione del torneo, dopo il ...
