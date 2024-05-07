Fonte : lifeandpeople di 7 mag 2024 whatsapp

Il make up naturale boyfriend Blush che dona guance rosate

Il make up naturale boyfriend Blush che dona guance rosate (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Life&People.it E’ la moda più in voga su Tik Tok in fatto di bellezza: boyfriend Blush è la nuova tecnica che riporta sulle guance il tipico rossore di chi ha appena fatto attività fisica o manifesta imbarazzo. Si tratta di un make up naturale che ribalta di fatto quello più complesso e articolato del conturing. Per fare esempi dei due make up, si può dire che all’effetto scolpito in stile Jennifer Lopez, ora si punta all’effetto rossore esteso sulla guancia dei fratelli principi inglesi Willian e Harry (noti perché arrossiscono in modo evidente, dato il loro carnato abbastanza chiaro). In realtà, il nuovo make up naturale esiste già da un po’ di tempo, ma è la make-up artist Mallory Osses a dare un nome alla nuova tendenza che fa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeople
Notizie su altre fonti: make boyfriend

Han Ye Seul Announces She's Officially Married To Non-Celebrity Boyfriend - Han Ye Seul Announces She's Officially Married To Non-Celebrity boyfriend - Han Ye Seul has tied the knot with her boyfriend! On May 7, Han Ye Seul uploaded a video ... “We will show you how happily we’re living. I’ll also make sure to feature my husband, who is very shy, in ...

Kylie Jenner stuns in an elegant champagne gown, pared-back make-up and no jewellery at the Met Gala - so, is it a sign that things are still going strong with Timothee Chalamet - Kylie Jenner stuns in an elegant champagne gown, pared-back make-up and no jewellery at the Met Gala - so, is it a sign that things are still going strong with Timothee Chalamet - Kylie Jenner showcased her pared back style as she opted for a classic Hollywood glamour look in a champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta gown at the star-studded 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening.

Alison Hammond’s toyboy lover won’t listen to his mum’s criticism of 23-year age gap despite telling him to dump her - Alison Hammond’s toyboy lover won’t listen to his mum’s criticism of 23-year age gap despite telling him to dump her - ALISON Hammond’s toyboy lover won’t listen to his mum’s criticism of the 23-year age gap between him and the TV star. Masseur David Putman, 26, fell for the This Morning star, ...

Video di Tendenza
Video make naturale
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.