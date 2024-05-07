Il dissing tra Kendrick e Drake è ufficialmente finito?

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) La storia recente delnella scena rap americana, vede un solo uomo al comando, dove comando può essere anche letto come “uomo nel mirino”, così come cantava Fibra vent’anni fa. Quest’uomo è ovviamente, che nell’ultima decade è stato più volte al centro di faide con diversi colleghi, tanto che qualche mese fa persino Kanye West si è detto finalmente deciso a farlo scendere dal trono che - volenti o nolenti - bisogna riconoscergli. In questi giorni avrete sicuramente sentito parlare della faida traLamar e, che coinvolge tutta una serie di rapper e producer satelliti (da Rick Ross ad Asap Rocky, da Metro Boomin a The Weeknd, tutti tendenzialmente dalla parte di K-Dot) che ha portato il rapper canadese a sentirsi accerchiato in un 20 vs 1.La faida, sopita per diversi anni, nasce da una barra ...

La casa del rapper Drake isolata dalla polizia dopo una sparatoria. In questi giorni il dissing con Kendrick Lamar - La casa di Toronto del rapper drake è stata circondata da un cordone di polizia dopo che gli agenti hanno ricevuto denunce di una sparatoria avvenuta ..

"It's Karma for All the Women He's Thrown Under the Bus": Toronto's DijahSB on Drake (Guest Column) - "I think drake dissing Megan was really where the tides started to shift drastically. begun alienating one of his core fan bases, black women are the ultimate taste makers." This is my tweet that went ...

Drake Threatened With Lawsuit Over Diss Track Featuring AI Tupac - While drake's fans have been having a ball with the Canadian rapper's recently released track dissing fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, the legal team representing Tupac Shakur is threatening to take ...