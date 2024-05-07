Il dissing tra Kendrick e Drake è ufficialmente finito?

- “Abuso della voce e della personalità”. Drake rimuove il dissing di Tupac Shakur (creato con l’Intelligenza Artificiale) contro Kendrick Lamar
È Drake contro tutti. Sono settimane incandescenti quelle che stanno vivendo i fan del movimento rap americano e non solo. Nel tanto vasto quanto, a tratti clamoroso dissing, ci sono (quasi) tutti i big. Da Kendrick Lamar a J. Cole, passando poi ...
La casa del rapper Drake isolata dalla polizia dopo una sparatoria. In questi giorni il dissing con Kendrick Lamar - La casa del rapper drake isolata dalla polizia dopo una sparatoria. In questi giorni il dissing con Kendrick Lamar - La casa di Toronto del rapper drake è stata circondata da un cordone di polizia dopo che gli agenti hanno ricevuto denunce di una sparatoria avvenuta ..
“It’s Karma for All the Women He’s Thrown Under the Bus”: Toronto’s DijahSB on Drake (Guest Column) - “It’s Karma for All the Women He’s Thrown Under the Bus”: Toronto’s DijahSB on drake (Guest Column) - “I think drake dissing Megan was really where the tides started to shift drastically. begun alienating one of his core fan bases, black women are the ultimate taste makers.” This is my tweet that went ...
Drake Threatened With Lawsuit Over Diss Track Featuring AI Tupac - drake Threatened With Lawsuit Over Diss Track Featuring AI Tupac - While drake’s fans have been having a ball with the Canadian rapper’s recently released track dissing fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, the legal team representing Tupac Shakur is threatening to take ...