Fonte : game-experience di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Hades 2 | grande successo su Steam - 73 000 utenti attivi e opinioni estremamente positive

Hades grande

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Hades 2: grande successo su Steam, 73.000 utenti attivi e opinioni estremamente positive (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Nonostante il lancio di Hades 2 su Steam sia avvenuto a sorpresa, il titolo di Supergiant Games ha già conquistato i videogiocatori. Il secondo capitolo della saga, in poche ore, ha registrato ben 73.000 utenti attivi su Steam contemporaneamente, il doppio rispetto al titolo precedente che ha contato circa 37.000 giocatori attivi nello stesso momento. Oltre al record di utenti attivi in contemporanea rispetto al capitolo precedente, Hades II conta già il 98% di opinioni positive della community di Steam. Gli sviluppatori hanno dichiarato di voler seguire la scia del primo Hades: anche in questo caso, il titolo è stato infatti rilasciato in accesso anticipato. Per il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: hades steam

Hades 2 early access is out now — but should you play it - hades 2 early access is out now — but should you play it - Now, Windows PC users can download the early version of the game on steam and the Epic Games Store. Those familiar with hades will immediately recognize several elements of the original roguelike in ...

Is Hades 2 Early Access Worth It - Is hades 2 Early Access Worth It - You can go to hades 2's steam or Epic Games Store product page to purchase the game for $29.99. The big question on people's minds right now, however, is whether hades 2 is worth paying for in its ...

Hades 2 Hits Early Access: What You Need to Know - hades 2 Hits Early Access: What You Need to Know - hades 2 has launched in Early Access on PC, surprising fans with its immediate availability following a successful technical test last week. The Early Access phase is set to run through the end of the ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Hades grande
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.