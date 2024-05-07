Hades 2 | grande successo su Steam - 73 000 utenti attivi e opinioni estremamente positive

- Hades 2 è disponibile in Accesso Anticipato su PC Steam ed Epic Games Store
Supergiant Games ha rilasciato Hades 2 su PC in Accesso Anticipato, consentendo in questo modo agli utenti Steam ed Epic Games Store di gettarsi a capofitto in questa nuova ed intensa avventura infernale ad un prezzo consigliato di 28,99 euro. ...
- HADES 2 : Provalo GRATIS su Steam con il Playtest
Supergiant Games ha finalmente svelato i primi dettagli tanto attesi su HADES 2. Il sequel del celebre roguelike, che ha conquistato giocatori di tutto il mondo con la sua azione frenetica e la narrativa coinvolgente, si prepara a fare il suo ...
