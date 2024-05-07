Green Game 2024: l’IIS “Enrico Fermi” di Montesarchio in lizza per la vittoria (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024)
Tempo di lettura: 3 minutiL’evento dell’anno in tema di sostenibilità e corrette modalità di raccolta differenziata sta per arrivare! La Finalissima Nazionale del “GreenGame” si svolgerà al Teatro Olimpico di Roma mercoledì 22 Maggio alle ore 15:00 e vedrà protagonisti gli studenti e le studentesse degli Istituti Secondari di II grado provenienti da tutta Italia.
Il road show, partito ad ottobre, si è svolto “in presenza” nelle scuole della Liguria, e in modalità “digital” nelle Scuole di tutta Italia, suscitando grande entusiasmo e la partecipazione di oltre 37.000 studenti.
Dopo aver superato una rigorosa fase eliminatoria, la provincia di Benevento sarà rappresentata alla Finale Nazionale dalle classi 2H e 2D dell’IIS “EnricoFermi” di Montesarchio.
Le classi finaliste si
