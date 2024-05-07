Flydubai | carrier partner of IVS 2024!

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) From its home in Dubai,has created a network of more than 125 destinations served by a fleet of 86 aircraft.has marked its journey with a number of milestones: – an expanding network: more than 125 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South-East Asia; – serving underserved markets: opened more than 90 new routes to/from Dubai; – an efficient single fleet-type: 86 Boeing 737 aircraft, 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 54 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft; – enhancing connectivity: carried more than 100 million passengers since it began operations in 2009. May 14th– Conference and private openingMay 15th > 16th– Exhibition and conference

