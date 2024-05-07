Fonte : ultimouomo di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Enzo Maresca ha costruito un Manchester City in miniatura

Enzo Maresca ha costruito un Manchester City in miniatura (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Da mesi il Leicester era in cima alla Championship e da settimane i tifosi si preparano alla festa. È difficile trovare una storia più burrascosa di quella del Leicester, negli ultimi anni. Un club per cui il tempo sembra scorrere più veloce. Otto stagioni fa il Leicester vinceva la Premier League. Sette stagioni fa esordiva in Champions League. Due stagioni fa, allenato da Brandon Rodgers, era ancora una squadra della parte sinistra della classifica. Una squadra arrivata in semifinale di Conference League. Un anno fa il Leicester è retrocesso.   Poteva davvero finire tutto così velocemente? Davvero un Leicester ai piani alti del calcio inglese era ormai cosa di un’altra epoca?   C’è un giocatore, però, che tesse la stoffa che unisce quell’epoca calcistica a questa.   Jamie Vardy ha segnato una doppietta nel 3-0 al Preston alla penultima giornata, ed è lui l’immagine della ...
