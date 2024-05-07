- Enzo Maresca riporta il Leicester in Premier League al primo colpo
Il tecnico campano ha riportato gli ex campioni di Inghilterra nella massima serie dopo un solo anno di assenza. Fondamentale la caduta del Leeds contro il Qpr, dopo Ranieri un altro italiano scrive la storia nelle Midlands
- Inghilterra - il Leicester di Enzo Maresca è ufficialmente promosso in Premier League
E’ durato un solo anno il purgatorio del Leicester, che questa sera è ufficialmente promosso nuovamente in Premier League. Il pesante ko del Leeds, sconfitto 4-0 dal QPR, regala la matematica alla Foxes, che sono la prima squadra a centrare la ...
Enzo Maresca ha costruito un Manchester City in miniatura - enzo Maresca ha costruito un Manchester City in miniatura - L’artefice principale della risalita non è però Vardy ma enzo Maresca, alla seconda squadra professionistica allenata in carriera. È stato secondo di Vincenzo Montella al Siviglia, poi di Manuel ...
