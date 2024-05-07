Fonte : movieplayer di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Charlie Cox si unisce a Zooey Deschanel nel cast della commedia romantica Merv - ecco la prima foto del film

Charlie Cox

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Charlie Cox si unisce a Zooey Deschanel nel cast della commedia romantica Merv, ecco la prima foto del film (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Charlie Cox si è unito a Zooey Deschanel nella commedia romantica di Amazon MGM, Merv. Charlie Cox (Daredevil) è stato scritturato per recitare accanto a Zooey Deschanel in Merv (titolo provvisorio), commedia romantica degli Amazon MGM Studios della regista Jessica Swale, ora in produzione. Tra gli altri attori appena arrivati nel film figurano Chris Redd (SNL), Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond), David Hunt (Homeland), Ellyn Jameson (Barry), Wynn Everett (Palmer), Jasmine Mathews (George Foreman - Cuore da leone) e Joey Slotnick (Drive-Away Dolls). Di seguito è possibile vedere una prima immagine del film. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: charlie zooey

Charlie Cox si unisce a Zooey Deschanel nel cast della commedia romantica Merv, ecco la prima foto del film - charlie Cox si unisce a zooey Deschanel nel cast della commedia romantica Merv, ecco la prima foto del film - charlie Cox si è unito a zooey Deschanel nella commedia romantica di Amazon MGM, Merv. charlie Cox (Daredevil) è stato scritturato per recitare accanto a zooey Deschanel in Merv (titolo provvisorio), ...

Charlie Cox Joins Zooey Deschanel In Rom-Com, First-Look Revealed - charlie Cox Joins zooey Deschanel In Rom-Com, First-Look Revealed - Daredevil star charlie Cox has joined zooey Deschanel in the Amazon MGM Studios romantic comedy Merv according Deadline. He joins a cast that also includes Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Patricia ...

Charlie Cox Joins Zooey Deschanel In Amazon MGM Rom-Com ‘Merv'; Chris Redd, Patricia Heaton And More Also Set – First Look - charlie Cox Joins zooey Deschanel In Amazon MGM Rom-Com ‘Merv'; Chris Redd, Patricia Heaton And More Also Set – First Look - EXCLUSIVE: charlie Cox (Daredevil) has been tapped to star opposite zooey Deschanel in Merv (working title), Amazon MGM Studios’ rom-com from director Jessica Swale, which is now in production. Others ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Charlie Cox
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.