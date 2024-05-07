Fonte : sportface di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara1 playoffs NBA 2024

Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara1 playoffs NBA 2024 (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliersgara1 delle semifinali della Eastern Conference dei playoffs NBA 2024. Primo episodio della serie tra la squadra numero 1 della lega nella regular season e i Cavs, reduci dalla vittoria in gara7 contro gli Orlando Magic. I favori del pronostico pendono dalla parte dei Celtics, che scendono in campo anche più riposati dopo aver chiuso la serie contro i Miami Heat in 5 gare. La palla a due è prevista stanotte, tra martedì 30 aprile e mercoledì 1 maggio alle ore 1.00 italiane. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in diretta Cleveland-Boston dei playoff di ...
