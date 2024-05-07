Fonte : spettacolo.periodicodaily di martedì 7 maggio 2024

BILLY COBHAM esce il 10 maggio con DRUM ‘N’ VOICE VOL 1-2-3-4-5 | COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION 5CD

BILLY COBHAM esce il 10 maggio con “DRUM ‘N’ VOICE VOL 1-2-3-4-5: COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION 5CD” (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il 10 maggio 2024 esceDRUM ‘N’ VOICE VOL 1-2-3-4-5: COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION 5CD” di BILLY COBHAM che contiene tutti gli album DRUM ‘n’ VOICE, prodotti dal famoso Team italiano Nicolosi (Novecento), conosciuto in tutto il mondo e composto da Lino Nicolosi (chitarra, sound engineer), Pino Nicolosi (Fender Rhodes, tastiere), Rossana Nicolosi (basso) e Dora Nicolosi (voce). Andiamo a saperne di più. BILLY COBHAM esce il 10 maggio con una edizione DELUXE degli album DRUM ‘n’ VOICE Il 10 maggio 2024 esceDRUM ‘N’ ...
