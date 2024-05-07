Fonte : linkiesta di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Assegnati i Pulitzer - al New York Times il premio per il racconto dell’attacco del 7 ottobre

Assegnati i Pulitzer, al New York Times il premio per il racconto dell’attacco del 7 ottobre (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) New York Times, ProPublica, Washington Post, Reuters e Associated Press. Sono tra le testate premiate con i premi Pulitzer per il giornalismo 2024. Lo storico premio, creato nel 1917 in memoria del giornalista Joseph Pulitzer e curato oggi dalla Columbia University di New York, prevede quindici categorie, la maggior parte riguardanti il giornalismo, ma anche letteratura, musica e teatro. Il premio più prestigioso, quello per il giornalismo per il bene pubblico, è andato a Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Mierjeski e Kirsten Berg di ProPublica, per un servizio sui rapporti tra un gruppo di miliardari statunitensi politicamente molto influenti e i giudici della Corte Suprema. Il New York Times ha ricevuto tre premi. Per ...
