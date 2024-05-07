Fonte : gqitalia di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Al Met Gala Jeremy Strong ha indossato un orologio approvato da Kendall Roy

Met Gala

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

Al Met Gala Jeremy Strong ha indossato un orologio approvato da Kendall Roy (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) <Strong>JeremyStrong> Strong ha imparato un'importante lezione da Succession: come vestirsi da milionario. E al Met <Strong>GalaStrong> di lunedì sera l'attore ha dimostrato che diventare Kendall Roy ha lasciato un segno indelebile nel suo guardaroba. Strong ha indossato un abito personalizzato di Loro Piana, brand leader del quiet luxury, insieme a un orologio Richard Mille, che rappresenta l'esatto opposto del quiet luxury. Richard Mille è famoso soprattutto per i suoi inconfondibili orologi sportivi e Strong è un fan di lunga data degli orologi del marchio: il suo personaggio Kendall indossava l'RM 67-01 di Richard Mille nella quarta e ultima stagione di Succession; Strong ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
Notizie su altre fonti: strong gala

Met Gala 2024 live updates: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and many more on green red carpet - Met gala 2024 live updates: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and many more on green red carpet - Donatella Versace framed by Andrew Scott and Jude Law; Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Zendaya round two 02:57Chloe Mac Donnell ...

Watch: The ‘cutest couples’ on the Met Gala red carpet - Watch: The ‘cutest couples’ on the Met gala red carpet - Celebrity couples stunned the Met gala red carpet on Monday for the “Garden of Time” themed night. Some couples arrived in matching outfits. Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe both ...

9 Stars Who Didn't Attend the 2024 Met Gala — and Why - 9 Stars Who Didn't Attend the 2024 Met gala — and Why - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their Met gala debut in 2022, a year before the pair tied the knot in 2023. After skipping last year’s party as well, the two were absent again this year ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Met Gala
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.