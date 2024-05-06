Fonte : game-experience di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - saranno presenti Clockwork Revolutio - State of Decay 3 e Gears 6?

Xbox Games

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Xbox Games Showcase 2024, saranno presenti Clockwork Revolution, State of Decay 3 e Gears 6? (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Jez Corden, uno dei giornalisti più affidabili in ambito Microsoft, ha affermato che nel corso dell’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 saranno presenti tutta una serie di giochi molto attesi dal pubblico, dove tra questi dovrebbero essere inclusi anche Gears 6, Clockwork Revolution e State of Decay 3. In seguito all’annuncio ufficiale avvenuto ormai qualche giorno fa, quando il colosso americano ha rivelato che l’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 è in programma alle ore 19:00 italiane della giornata del 9 giugno, il giornalista ha cercato di fare un po’ di chiarezza in queste ore in merito ai titoli che i fan potranno aspettarsi al nuovo appuntamento ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: games showcase

Best Buy Weekly Deals Include $40 Off One of the Best Games of All Time - Best Buy Weekly Deals Include $40 Off One of the Best games of All Time - The Best Buy Weekly Deals this week include $40 off one of the greatest games ever made, the first notable discount off a new 2024 release, and a hefty amount of savings on a 2023 RPG. Meanwhile, a ...

Early Reveal of PS Plus Extra and Premium Lineup for May 2024 - Early Reveal of PS Plus Extra and Premium Lineup for May 2024 - Fans of the PlayStation service will be thrilled to know that PS Plus Extra and Premium May 2024 games have been partially announced ahead of schedule. The catalog for the upcoming month includes two ...

Xbox Series X|S: il video sui giochi in uscita a maggio ci prepara ai botti dello Showcase - Xbox Series X|S: il video sui giochi in uscita a maggio ci prepara ai botti dello showcase - Per l'utenza Xbox si prospetta di maggio particolarmente ricco di videogiochi, assicura Microsoft nel video sui titoli in uscita da qui allo showcase ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Xbox Games
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.