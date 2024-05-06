Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - saranno presenti Clockwork Revolutio - State of Decay 3 e Gears 6?

- Microsoft annuncia la data del prossimo Xbox Games Showcase
(Adnkronos) – annunciato anche quest'anno l'Xbox Games Showcase e il successivo Direct, gli eventi organizzati da Microsoft Xbox per presentare le ultime novità legate ai videogiochi e alle tecnologie in arrivo sulle sue piattaforme. Durante la ...
- Gears of War - Call of Duty e tanti altri giochi all’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - per un report
Tom Warren ha pubblicato un nuovo report dove ha rivelato alcuni dei giochi presenti al nuovo Xbox Games Showcase 2024, affermando che Microsoft ha intenzione di presentare nel corso dello show il nuovo capitolo di Call of Duty e di Gears of War, ...
- Xbox Games Showcase : un “Direct” misterioso seguirà l’evento
Colpo di coda inaspettato per l’Xbox Games Showcase: all’evento di giugno seguirà un “Direct” per un gioco ancora senza alcun titolo! Saranno anche in calo le vendite hardware, ma il gigante di giada non arretra di un millimetro quando si tratta ...
Xbox Series X|S: il video sui giochi in uscita a maggio ci prepara ai botti dello Showcase - Xbox Series X|S: il video sui giochi in uscita a maggio ci prepara ai botti dello showcase - Per l'utenza Xbox si prospetta di maggio particolarmente ricco di videogiochi, assicura Microsoft nel video sui titoli in uscita da qui allo showcase ...