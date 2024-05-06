Fonte : newsagent di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Valmont Solar | Convert | Innovazione e sostenibilità al servizio dell'agrivoltaico

Valmont Solar

Valmont Solar | Convert: Innovazione e sostenibilità al servizio dell’agrivoltaico (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Dal parco agrovoltaico più grande d’Italia alla nuova tecnologia di tracciamento Solare adatta alle installazioni nei campi. Rinnovabili ha intervistato Matteo Demofonti, Vice President Product Strategy & Commercialization di Valmont Solar Convert per farsi raccontare presente e futuro del settore fv  Alla fiera di KEY 2024 di Rimini si è fatta notare per prodotti di alto livello in grado di accogliere le ultime tendenze dell’energia fotovoltaica. E proprio grazie ad uno di questi, il Convert tracker agrivoltaic advanced, si è aggiudicata il premio Premio Innovazione Solare. Parliamo di Valmont Solar Convert, realtà in prima linea nella transizione energetica. Rinnovabili ha incontrato Matteo Demofonti, Vice ...
