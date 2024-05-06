Fonte : quotidiano di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Undici imprese e quattordici brand di lusso Il design Made in Italy che piace alla finanza

Undici imprese

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Undici imprese e quattordici brand di lusso. Il design Made in Italy che piace alla finanza (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) NATO NEL 2015 e con sede a Milano, il gruppo Dexelance (ex Italian design brands) riunisce 11 aziende per complessivi 14 brand con oltre 4500 retail partners nel mondo e più di 800 dipendenti. Si tratta di uno dei più importanti gruppi italiani operanti nel design di alta qualità. Il gruppo è composto da numerose società, ciascuna con una propria precisa identità, aggregate nell’ambito di un progetto strategico coerente e con attività tra loro complementari. Sette brand (Dandy Home Collection, Gamma Arredamenti, Gervasoni 1882, Meridiani, Saba Italia, Turri e Very Wood) rientrano nel perimetro delle attività di Furniture. Due brand (Cenacchi International e Modar) operano invece nel settore del Luxury Contract. Altri tre marchi (Axolight, Davide Groppi e Flexalighting) sono ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: brand design

This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - Move over overflowing closets and fleeting trends, for Aristobrat’s wardrobe staples are here to stay. Built on the foundation of accessibility and adaptability, the brand curates timeless collections ...

The incoming wearable recipe, Huawei, Samsung and Apple bring flavour - The incoming wearable recipe, Huawei, Samsung and Apple bring flavour - The wearable and smartwatch market is poised for some compelling advancements this year,  with focus likely going to be around better and more complex health monitoring features.

Dexelance, scommette sull’export: "Verso nuove acquisizioni" - Dexelance, scommette sull’export: "Verso nuove acquisizioni" - design, EXCELLENCE ed elegance sintetizzate in Dexelance. Il nuovo nome che caratterizza il rebranding del gruppo Italian design brands.

Video di Tendenza
Video Undici imprese
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.