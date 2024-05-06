Undici imprese e quattordici brand di lusso Il design Made in Italy che piace alla finanza

- Kia vince Car Design Award 2024 per il Brand Design Language
(Adnkronos) – La Milan Design Week ha visto l'annuncio dei vincitori del Car Design Award edizione 2024 che ha visto Kia Corporation trionfare per il suo ‘Brand Design Language’. Un riconoscimento che va a premiare la nuova e rivoluzionaria ...
- Kia vince Car Design Award 2024 per il Brand Design Language
(Adnkronos) – La Milan Design Week ha visto l'annuncio dei vincitori del Car Design Award edizione 2024 che ha visto Kia Corporation trionfare per il suo ‘Brand Design Language’. Un riconoscimento che va a premiare la nuova e rivoluzionaria ...
- Antonello : «Inter brand autentico. I M Design per crescita del club»
Alessandro Antonello ha rilasciato un commento sulla partecipazione dell’Inter alla Milano Design Week 2024 con una collezione importante e in collaborazione con diversi brand. COLLABORAZIONI – Il club nerazzurro continua a crescere, lo conferma ...
This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - This newly launched capsule collection features timeless wardrobe staples, designed for the modern man - Move over overflowing closets and fleeting trends, for Aristobrat’s wardrobe staples are here to stay. Built on the foundation of accessibility and adaptability, the brand curates timeless collections ...
The incoming wearable recipe, Huawei, Samsung and Apple bring flavour - The incoming wearable recipe, Huawei, Samsung and Apple bring flavour - The wearable and smartwatch market is poised for some compelling advancements this year, with focus likely going to be around better and more complex health monitoring features.
Dexelance, scommette sull’export: "Verso nuove acquisizioni" - Dexelance, scommette sull’export: "Verso nuove acquisizioni" - design, EXCELLENCE ed elegance sintetizzate in Dexelance. Il nuovo nome che caratterizza il rebranding del gruppo Italian design brands.