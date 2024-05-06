Fonte : fanpage di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

“Trattamento crudele - illegale e non necessario” | Amnesty commenta le torture su Matteo Falcinelli

“Trattamento crudele

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

“Trattamento crudele, illegale e non necessario”: Amnesty commenta le torture su Matteo Falcinelli (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Riccardo Noury, portavoce di Amnesty Italia, a Fanpage.it sull'arresto e le torture subite a Miami da Matteo Falcinelli: "Usate tecniche di immobilizzazione non necessarie, come è successo già con George Floyd. In quei 13 minuti ricevuto trattamento crudele, illegale e che non trova alcuna giustificazione per ragioni di sicurezza".
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti: amnesty torture

Palestinians killed in Israeli prisons: ‘If this is not genocide, then what is’ - Palestinians killed in Israeli prisons: ‘If this is not genocide, then what is’ - Palestinians are being beaten, tortured and killed in Israeli prisons, says Qadura Fares, head of Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs - Anadolu Ajansi ...

US-Falcinelli: Foreign ministry tracking case of Italian student 'tortured' by police - US-Falcinelli: Foreign ministry tracking case of Italian student 'tortured' by police - Italy's consulate will keep up is assistance in the case of 25-year-old Masters student Matteo Falcinelli, who was arrested for two days and brutalised by police in Miami on 24-25 February - events ...

Studente italiano arrestato a Miami, Matteo Falcinelli: 'E' stata una tortura ma sono sopravvissuto' - Studente italiano arrestato a Miami, Matteo Falcinelli: 'E' stata una tortura ma sono sopravvissuto' - Il fatto è avvenuto la notte tra il 24 e il 25 febbraio scorso. La madre: 'Matteo voleva solo i suoi telefoni'. Tajani alla mamma: 'Colpito da tanta violenza, la Farnesina seguirà il caso'. amnesty: ' ...

Video di Tendenza
Video “Trattamento crudele
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.