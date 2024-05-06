The First Descendant: L’uscita si avvicina per il nuovo sparatutto free to play (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024)
Nel mondo del gaming, poche compagnie possono vantare una storia così ricca e variegata quanto Nexon, e il suo ultimo progetto, “The FirstDescendant“, sembra essere destinato a consolidare ulteriormente la sua reputazione.
Con una data di uscita prevista per questa estate su playStation, Xbox e PC, questo sparatutto gratuito promette di portare l’esperienza di gioco a un livello totalmente nuovo. Ambientato nel fantastico continente di Ingris e costruito con l’innovativo Unreal Engine 5, il gioco si presenta come un mix coinvolgente di sparatutto cooperativo online e GdR, offrendo ai giocatori un’esperienza senza precedenti.
nuovosparatuttofree to play in uscita
Una delle caratteristiche più interessanti di
