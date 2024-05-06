Fonte : movieplayer di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Speed, Keanu Reeves e Sandra Bullock riflettono sul successo del film: "Qualcosa che accade raramente" (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) I protagonisti di Speed, Keanu Reeves e Sandra Bullock, hanno riflettuto sul successo ottenuto negli ultimi 30 anni dal film action. Keanu Reeves e Sandra Bullock hanno ricordato il successo di Speed a poche settimane dal 30esimo anniversario del film. Le due star sono infatti state ospiti del podcast 50 MPH condotto da Kris Tapley, condividendo qualche ricordo e aneddoto. I ricordi dei protagonisti Sandra Bullock, riflettendo sulle riprese di Speed, ha sottolineato: "Mi ricordo semplicemente un veicolo pieno di persone realmente gentili e divertenti". L'attrice ha quindi aggiunto che il ...
