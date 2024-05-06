Fonte : movieplayer di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus inaugurerà il Piano City Milano 2024 il 17 maggio - a seguire il tour nei teatri

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus inaugurerà il Piano City Milano 2024 il 17 maggio, a seguire il tour nei teatri (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) L'ultimo regalo di Sakamoto al suo pubblico, il film-testamento diretto dal figlio Neo Sora, sarà proiettato sul Main Stage della Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Milano, a seguire le date del tour nei teatri italiani. Sarà Ryuichi Sakamoto Opus a inaugurare l'edizione di Piano City Milano 2024, che quest'anno si svolgerà dal 17 al 19 maggio. Il film-testamento diretto da Neo Sora, figlio di Sakamoto, e presentato in anteprima all'80. Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica di Venezia racconta l'ultimo concerto del Maestro e rappresenta una celebrazione della vita e del lavoro del leggendario compositore. Si tratta dell'ultimo regalo che ...
