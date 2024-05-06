Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus inaugurerà il Piano City Milano 2024 il 17 maggio - a seguire il tour nei teatri

- Romaeuropa Festival 2024 omaggia Ry?ichi Sakamoto nella Cavea dell’Auditorium PdM con la Brussels Philharmonic
ROMA – In attesa della presentazione del suo intero programma (prevista per il 16 aprile, alle ore 11 presso l’Academia Belgica di Roma) la trentanovesima edizione del Romaeuropa Festival (dal 4 settembre al 17 novembre) anticipa il primo ...
Romaeuropa Festival 2024 Prima nazionale 6 settembre Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone” con il sostegno di Flanders State of the Art Ry?ichi Sakamoto Music for film Brussels Philharmonic Direttore Dirk Brossé © KAB ...
