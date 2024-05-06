Fonte : ildenaro di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Made in Dreams - in sala film sull’italiano dietro Bank of America

“Made in Dreams”, in sala film sull’italiano dietro Bank of America (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Roma, 6 mag. (askanews) – Dopo essere stato presentato in anteprima negli Stati Uniti lo scorso autunno, uscirà al cinema il 6 giugno (distribuito da Daitona) il documentario “Made in Dreams” di Valentina Signorelli e Cecilia Zoppelletto, sulla straordinaria vita di AMadeo Peter Giannini, fondatore di Bank of America e visionario d’altri tempi che ha contribuito alla nascita di Hollywood. Il film, prodotto da Daitona e Preston Witman Productions per una co-produzione italo-inglese, ripercorre i momenti più importanti della vita di questo pioniere che finanziò il celebre film di Charlie Chaplin “Il monello”, “Accadde una notte” di Frank Capra, “Biancaneve” di Walt Disney, “Via col vento” di Victor Fleming, ma anche l’iconico ponte Golden Gate di San Francisco. ...
