La classifica Toro sempre in fuga Le Rosse a ruota

Lando Norris triumphs at Miami Grand Prix in maiden F1 race win - 1. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 308 km in 1 h 30:49.876, 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red bull) at 7.612, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 9.920, 4.Sergio Perez (MEX/Red bull) at 14.650 5. Carlos Sainz Jr ... Continua a leggere>>

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix Results - Results from Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, the sixth race of the 2024 season: 1. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 308 km in 1 h 30:49.876, 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red bull) at 7.612, 3. Charles ... Continua a leggere>>

Lewis Hamilton “really happy” to see Lando Norris and former team McLaren on top - Lewis Hamilton says he is delighted to see McLaren’s Lando Norris finally claim a breakthrough F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix. Norris secured the first victory of his F1 career in his 110th race ... Continua a leggere>>