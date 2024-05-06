Fonte : newsnosh di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Kris Hallenga - sostenitore della consapevolezza del cancro al seno tra i giovan - muore a 38 anni

Kris Hallenga, sostenitore della consapevolezza del cancro al seno tra i giovani, muore a 38 anni (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Il contributo di Kris Hallenga alla consapevolezza sul cancro al seno giovanile Kris Hallenga è stata una figura di spicco nella sensibilizzazione sul cancro al seno tra i giovani. La sua esperienza con la malattia, diagnosticata all’età di 23 anni allo stadio 4, l’ha spinta a educare sulla diagnosi precoce. Attraverso la sua organizzazione no-profit CoppaFeel e il libro “Glittering a Turd” del 2021, Hallenga ha svolto un ruolo chiave nell’istruire i giovani sulla prevenzione e il controllo del seno. Il triste annuncio della sua scomparsa e il suo impatto duraturo A soli 38 anni, Kris ...
