IndyCar, il mese di Indianapolis scatta con il GP sul road course - indycar, il mese di Indianapolis scatta con il GP sul road course - Primo appuntamento di una lunga serie presso l’Indianapolis Motor Speedway per quanto riguarda la NTT indycar Series. Manca sempre meno alla quarta ...

Motorsports properties envision the competitive future of electric and hybrid vehicles - Motorsports properties envision the competitive future of electric and hybrid vehicles - but stakeholders agreed to postpone it until the middle of this year because not all of indycar’s teams were able to test the hybrid system during the offseason. Nonetheless, with the system slated to ...

New viewing areas, a new weekend, and what about NASCAR Q&A with Road America's president - New viewing areas, a new weekend, and what about NASCAR Q&A with road America's president - Q&A with road America's Mike Kertscher, we talk about indycar vs. IMSA, new viewing areas, the possibility of NASCAR's return and more.