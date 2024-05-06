Gary Neville esorta il Tottenham ad aderire ai metodi Postecoglou

Gary Neville predicts the day Arsenal will lose the title race to Man City - Gary neville predicts the day Arsenal will lose the title race to Man City - Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘The Gary neville Podcast’ on Sunday, neville said: “A few weeks ago I said they [Arsenal] had to be perfect, and they have just had that one slip- ...

Gary Neville calls his shot in the Premier League title race and spots pattern nobody else has brought up - Gary neville calls his shot in the Premier League title race and spots pattern nobody else has brought up - Gary neville has given his prediction for who will win this season's Premier League title - and spotted a pattern between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Gary Neville tells Tottenham why Ange Postecoglou must be backed: 'You’re going to have good times' - Gary neville tells tottenham why Ange Postecoglou must be backed: 'You’re going to have good times' - Gary neville believes Ange Postecoglou deserves to be backed by tottenham after a promising first season in charge. Postecoglou’s Spurs were the early-season leaders in the Premier League, but form ...