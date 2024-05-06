Fonte : justcalcio di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Gary Neville esorta il Tottenham ad aderire ai metodi Postecoglou

Gary Neville esorta il Tottenham ad aderire ai metodi Postecoglou (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) 2024-05-06 11:38:59 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Gary Neville spera che il Tottenham dia ad Ange Postecoglou il tempo di trasformare il club nei prossimi anni. I londinesi del nord sono stati battuti per la quarta volta consecutiva in Premier League dal Liverpool domenica, ma hanno avuto una stagione migliore di quanto molti si aspettassero. Dai un’occhiata alle nostre altre storie qui: Ten Hag afferma che Fernandes “rimarrà sicuramente” al Manchester UnitedMoyes si scusa dopo la triste prestazione del West Ham al ChelseaGakpo dedica un gol al figlio appena nato nella vittoria del Liverpool Gli Spurs hanno perso il capocannoniere di tutti i tempi Harry Kane in estate e hanno cambiato nuovamente allenatore, allontanandosi dalla direzione di grandi nomi come Jose Mourinho e Antonio Conte ...
