Dopo che lascia Hollywood per il suo grande amore, la Bond Girl Barbara Bach scopre che l’Amore è tutto ciò che serve (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Barbara Bach, che interpretava la Bond Girl Tripla X, non aveva bisogno di essere salvata dalla spia che la amava. Era invece alla ricerca del suo principe azzurro: il marito rockettaro, Sir Richard Starkey, meglio conosciuto come Ringo Starr. Wikipedia Commons / Public DomainOggi 76enne, la Bach, attrice e modella, ha raggiunto l’apice della sua carriera con l’apparizione nel film La spia che mi amava del 1977, dove interpretava l’interesse amoroso, e potenziale avversario, del donnaiolo agente 007, James Bond, interpretato da Roger Moore. Secondo un articolo del 1983 di People, la Bach definì Bond “un maiale sciovinista che usa le ragazze per proteggersi dai proiettili”. Moore era d’accordo e nel 1973, anno in cui recitò nel suo primo ...
