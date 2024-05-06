Fonte : romadailynews di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Cina: Zhejiang, Shaoxing ospita Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) (2) (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Shaoxing, 06 mag – (Xinhua) – Dei modelli presentano le creazioni durante la Keqiao Textile Expo (Spring) a Shaoxing, nella provincia orientale cinese dello Zhejiang, oggi 6 maggio 2024. La fiera di tre giorni, con una superficie espositiva di 35.000 metri quadrati, ha preso il via oggi nella citta’, attirando piu’ di 600 espositori. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
