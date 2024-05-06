Fonte : justcalcio di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

CdS – Milan - il Bayern Monaco ha il sì di Theo Hernandez | i dettagli

CdS Milan

Theo Hernandez lascerà il Milan al termine della stagione? Dalla Spagna ne sono certi, con Mundo Deportivo che ha annunciato l'accordo trovato tra il difensore e il Bayern Monaco. Theo Hernandez ha un contratto in scadenza con il Milan nel 2026. Il francese è uno dei pilastri della squadra allenata da Pioli ed è al termine della sua quinta stagione in maglia rossonera. Il futuro potrebbe essere nella Bundesliga, con il Bayern Monaco che sarebbe pronto a presentare un'offerta al Milan dopo aver ottenuto – come riferito da Mundo Deportivo – il consenso al trasferimento da parte del ...
