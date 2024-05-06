Fonte : periodicodaily di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Best of Trademark Collection 2024 | il miglior hotel in Italia è a Milano| I dettagli

Best Trademark

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a periodicodaily©

“Best of Trademark Collection” 2024: il miglior hotel in Italia è a Milano| I dettagli (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Oggi, il Amedia hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham di Milano ha annunciato di aver ricevuto il premio annuale Best Trademark Collection che riconosce l’eccellenza dei migliori hotel del marchio Wyndham, l’elevata professionalità del loro personale, la capacità di offrire un servizio clienti eccezionale unitamente ad un’esperienza di ospitalità di alta qualità.  Wyndham hotels & Resorts si impegna a mettere
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti: trademark hotel

This Southern Town Is One of the Best Food Cities in America With a Boutique Hotel Scene to Match - This Southern Town Is One of the Best Food Cities in America With a Boutique hotel Scene to Match - Asheville, North Carolina's boutique hotel scene is booming with new properties like the Blind Tiger, the Radical, and Zelda Dearest.

San Domenico Palace in Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel Adds Sergio Fiorentino Art - San Domenico Palace in Taormina, A Four Seasons hotel Adds Sergio Fiorentino Art - It is from this part of Sicily that Fiorentino derives his trademark colours of blue and gold ... This new work is not the first piece by Sergio Fiorentino on exhibition at the hotel. Portrait of a ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Best Trademark
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.