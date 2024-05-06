Fonte : notizie di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Architettura e design | Homestyler cerca partner

Architettura design

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a notizie©

Architettura e design: Homestyler cerca partner (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Homestyler, la piattaforma leader nel design, nella progettazione 3D nonchè community creativa per designer globali, cerca partner in 20 paesi Supportata da Easyhome New Retail Group e Alibaba Group, la nota piattaforma di design Homestyler, ha recentemente annunciato l’avvio del reclutamento del suo primo gruppo di partner globali. la piattaforma web di HomestylerHomestyler.com -Notizie.comQuesta mossa strategica è stata rivelata durante la Homestyler Global partners Conference e la Gorgeous Home Imported Brand Investment Promotion Conference, tenutesi dal 18 al 19 aprile in concomitanza con il Salone del Mobile di Milano 2024. Easyhome si posiziona come pioniere nel settore ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su notizie
Notizie su altre fonti: design homestyler

Homestyler recluterà il primo gruppo di partner globali in 20 paesi - homestyler recluterà il primo gruppo di partner globali in 20 paesi - MILANO, 6 maggio 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- homestyler, completa piattaforma leader nella progettazione 3D e community creativa per designer globali in cui investono Easyhome New Retail Group e Alibaba Grou ...

Homestyler to Recruit First Batch of Global Partners in 20 Countries - homestyler to Recruit First Batch of Global Partners in 20 Countries - homestyler, a leading all-in-one 3D design platform and creative community for global designers invested by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group, successfully hosted the homestyler Global Partn ...

Easyhome and Homestyler to Host Global Partners Conference At 2024 Salone Del Mobile Milano - Easyhome and homestyler to Host Global Partners Conference At 2024 Salone Del Mobile Milano - homestyler, a leading all-in-one 3D design platform and creative community for global designers invested by Easyhome New Retail Group and Alibaba Group, will host the homestyler Global Partners ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Architettura design
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.