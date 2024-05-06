Fonte : bergamonews di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Accademia Carrara partner museum of IVS 2024! (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) The art gallery of Bergamo “Accademia Carrara”, considered to be one of the most refined art collections in Europe, will be the partner museum of IVS Industrial Valve Summit 2024 and will open its doors to all exhibitors and visitors with favorable special conditions: FOR VISITORS Discounted price on the ticket to visit Accademia Carrara (€10 instead of €15), until December 31st 2024, upon presentation of the IVS entry pass. FOR EXHIBITORS Discounted price on the ticket to visit Accademia Carrara (€8 instead of €15), until December 31st 2024, upon presentation of the exhibitor pass. Beyond the masterpieces of the permanent collection, during IVS you will have the chance to visit the exhibition “NAPOLI ...
