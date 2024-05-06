Accademia Carrara partner museum of IVS 2024!

Leggi tutta la notizia su bergamonews

(Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) The art gallery of Bergamo “”, considered to be one of the most refined art collections in Europe, will be theof IVS Industrial Valve Summitand will open its doors to all exhibitors and visitors with favorable special conditions: FOR VISITORS Discounted price on the ticket to visit(€10 instead of €15), until December 31st, upon presentation of the IVS entry pass. FOR EXHIBITORS Discounted price on the ticket to visit(€8 instead of €15), until December 31st, upon presentation of the exhibitor pass. Beyond the masterpieces of the permanent collection, during IVS you will have the chance to visit the exhibition “NAPOLI ...