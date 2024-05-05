WWE: Buone notizie per Jerry Lawler. Le sue condizioni di salute migliorano (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024)
Nel corso dell’ultimo anno, l’Hall of Famer JerryLawler ha dovuto affrontare alcuni problemi di salute legati ad un ictus che lo aveva colpito nel febbraio 2023. Lo scorso marzo, inoltre, Lawler si è anche sottoposto ad un intervento di sostituzione del ginocchio. Stando ad una sua recente dichiarazione rilasciata durante un virtual signing per “East Coast Autograph Auctions”, tuttavia, il peggio sarebbe ormai passato.
Tanto ottimismo
“La mia salute è ottima. Sono appena andato dai medici per rimettermi in forma dopo la sostituzione del ginocchio e poi, naturalmente, ci sono ancora alcune piccole difficoltà dovute all’ictus. Ma tutte queste cose si stanno risolvendo velocemente”. Lawler ha anche accennato ad alcune difficoltà motorie e e mentali di breve durata provocate ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
