Perché lo smoothie di Hailey Bieber (provato da Chiara Ferragni) è la bevanda più amata del momento (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) Poco prima di salutare Los Angeles Chiara Ferragni ha voluto provare assolutamente lo smoothie di Hailey Bieber (disponibile solo in America): ecco per quale motivo è la bevanda più desiderata del momento. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti: smoothie hailey
Mushroom Beauty Is Here to Stay - With claims that they do everything from enhancing skin to soothing stress, here's everything to know about mushroom beauty. Continua a leggere>>
Why Does This Ice Cost $32 - A $32 bag of ice balls at Erewhon has become infamous on TikTok. The company behind it explains the science and pricing of premium ice. Continua a leggere>>
The highest priced item at LA's high-end grocery store Erewhon - Lizzie Dushaj, a young influencer, may have just found the most ridiculously priced item at Los Angeles's celebrity loved grocery store Erewhon ... Continua a leggere>>
