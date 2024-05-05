NJPW | Ufficiale tutta la card Resurgence - protagonisti tutti i top name come Jon Moxley e Tanahashi

(Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) Laha annunciato ladel prossimo show in USA, ovvero2024. L’evento si terrà il prossimo 11 maggio in Ontario, California, e vedrà la partecipazione, tra gli altri, anche di Mustafa Ali che sfiderà Lio Rush nel pre-show dell’evento. Saranno inoltre presenti tutte le top star della compagnia,Jon, Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi, zack Sabre Jr e molti altri. Ecco qui di seguito l’enormeimbastita dalla promotion nipponica per l’evento: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon(c) vs. Shota UminoStrong Openweight Championship – No Rope Last Man Standing: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Yuya ...

