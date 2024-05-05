NJPW: Ufficiale tutta la card Resurgence, protagonisti tutti i top name come Jon Moxley e Tanahashi (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024)
La NJPW
ha annunciato la card
del prossimo show in USA, ovvero Resurgence
2024. L’evento si terrà il prossimo 11 maggio in Ontario, California, e vedrà la partecipazione, tra gli altri, anche di Mustafa Ali che sfiderà Lio Rush nel pre-show dell’evento. Saranno inoltre presenti tutte le top star della compagnia, come
Jon Moxley
, Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi
, zack Sabre Jr e molti altri. Ecco qui di seguito l’enorme card
imbastita dalla promotion nipponica per l’evento:
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley
(c) vs. Shota Umino
NJPW
Strong Openweight Championship – No Rope Last Man Standing: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd
NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Yuya ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
