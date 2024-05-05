Meal Prep, come funziona l’organizzazione dei pasti della settimana e perché non fa bene alla salute mentale (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024)
Risparmiare tempo, evitare gli sprechi, contenere la spesa. Sono tanti i vantaggi del Meal Prep
, l'organizzazione settimana
le dei pasti
che da qualche anno (in particolare dalla
pandemia) sta impazzando sui social: tupperware su tupperware pieni di cereali, verdure, legumi, frutta, pasti
pronti da spalmare dal lunedì al venerdì, da portare in ufficio o a scuola. Si conserva tutto in frigorifero o in freezer, si dedica un'intera giornata alla Prep
arazione ed ecco che la settimana
, spunti e cene comprese, è servita.
Cos'è e come
si fa il Meal Prep
