Hybrid warfare o incidente non voluto Il caso dei disturbi Gps al confine con la Russia

China is now engaged in open hybrid warfare against the West - Conflict rages in Gaza and Ukraine, and tensions heighten over Taiwan. In Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just held difficult talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. Despite Xi ...

Nato warns of increased Russian hybrid warfare against European nations - Nato expresses deep concern over hybrid activity from Russia on Nato allied territory, stating that it constitutes a threat to Allied security. In a statement on 2 May 2024, Nato cited activities ...

How Nato could respond after wave of Russian spy arrests across Europe - The military alliance accused Moscow of acts of violence, cyber attacks and disinformation amid a wave of Russian spy arrests, in a warning that suggests growing concern over sabotage across the Conti ...