Fonte : sportface di domenica 5 maggio 2024

F1 - GP Miami | Ed Sheeran nel box Ferrar - l’incontro con Leclerc FOTO

F1, GP Miami: Ed Sheeran nel box Ferrari, l’incontro con Leclerc (FOTO) (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) Il cantante inglese Ed Sheeran ha fatto visita al box Ferrari. La star musicale è ospite al Gran Premio di Miami, in svolgimento questo fine settimana, e ha incontrato Charles Leclerc. Il pilota monegasco ha pubblicato una loro FOTO insieme, commentando, a poche ore dal Gran Premio, con ‘Legend’.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Charles Leclerc (@charles Leclerc)   SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: miami sheeran

Stephen Ross isn't selling control of miami Dolphins, CEO Tom Garfinkel says - More: ‘Perfect' day all around as Ed sheeran delights miami Grand Prix fans (with video) In addition to the F1 race, Hard Rock Stadium is the site of the miami Open tennis tournament, this summer’s ... Continua a leggere>>

F1 miami Grand Prix to ditch controversial driver introductions at pre-race show - The F1 miami Grand Prix will not feature the pre-race driver introductions that caused a stir last year. In 2023, every F1 driver on the grid was introduced to an adoring crowd before the grand prix ... Continua a leggere>>

Take a look at the cars, drivers, stars and scene of Formula 1’s miami Grand Prix - Formula 1 Crypto.com miami Grand Prix weekend started Friday at the miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium, bringing fast cars, big stars and fans wishing to see both. Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Miami Sheeran
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.