Davie murder suspect returned from Tennessee - Dennis Sales waived extradition and was returned to Davie County from Tennessee on Thursday to face a murder charge in the shooting death of his wife on April 16. Continua a leggere>>

Four Davie County residents face charges in the overdose death of a Mocksville woman - Four Davie County residents are facing charges in connection with the overdose death of a Mocksville woman in December 2023, authorities said Monday. Continua a leggere>>

Film Column – death whisperer - FANCYING itself as Thailand’s answer to The Exorcist or Evil Dead, death whisperer is just your bog standard awkward Asian horror. Continua a leggere>>