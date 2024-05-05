Badminton - Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Chengdu 2024 | doppietta della Cina in cas - Indonesia battuta due volte

(Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) Si sono concluse a, in, leCupdi, ovvero i più prestigiosi tornei a squadre, rispettivamente maschili e femminili, del globo, paragonabili per importanza ai Mondiali: davanti al pubblico di casa è arrivata la, che ha vinto battendo in entrambi i casi nell’ultimo atto l’, per 3-0 con le donne e per 3-1 con gli uomini., Giovanni Toti è la prima riserva per le Olimpiadi: l’azzurro deve sperare nella riallocazione di una quotaCUPFinale (Torneo ...

