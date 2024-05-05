Fonte : oasport di domenica 5 maggio 2024

Badminton - Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Chengdu 2024 | doppietta della Cina in cas - Indonesia battuta due volte

Si sono concluse a Chengdu, in Cina, le Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 di Badminton, ovvero i più prestigiosi tornei a squadre, rispettivamente maschili e femminili, del globo, paragonabili per importanza ai Mondiali: davanti al pubblico di casa è arrivata la doppietta della Cina, che ha vinto battendo in entrambi i casi nell'ultimo atto l'Indonesia, per 3-0 con le donne e per 3-1 con gli uomini. Badminton, Giovanni Toti è la prima riserva per le Olimpiadi: l'azzurro deve sperare nella riallocazione di una quota Uber CUP Finals Chengdu 2024 Finale (Torneo ...
