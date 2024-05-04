UFFICIALE | Wrestlemania 41 all’Allegiant Stadium di Las Vegas!

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) La WWE, terminato da meno di un’ora Backlash, nell’ambito del 150° Kentucky Derby ha annunciato la sede di41, confermando i rumor delle ultime settimane. Sarà l’Allegiantdi Lasad ospitare unadavvero tardiva rispetto al solito calendario, visto che il prossimo Showcase of Immortals si terrà il 20 ed il 21 aprile 2025. Here’s the41 announcement. pic.twitter.com/IkRzNqnuWG— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 4, 2024 Battuta, quindi, la concorrenza di Minneapolis, che dovrà aspettare le prossime edizioni per concorrere, nuovamente, tra le città in lizza per ospitare l’evento annuale di wrestling più importante al mondo. Anche se, visti gli ultimi risultati della WWE, rischia di esserci letteralmente la fila per assicurarsi lo ...

