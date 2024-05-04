TNA: Alisha Edwards conquista i Knockouts Tag Titles. Il System fa il completo di cinture (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024)AlishaEdwards ce l’ha fatta.
Per la prima volta in carriera la moglie di Eddie Edwards vince un titolo in TNA e ci riesce attraverso il trionfo assieme a Masha Slamovich sulle SpitFire.
Alisha e Masha sono quindi le nuove TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.
Con questa vittoria il System è ora ufficialmente detentore di tutte le cinture a loro disposizione ovvero, World Title con Moose, World Tag Team Titles con Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers e infine i titoli di coppia Knockouts già citati.
