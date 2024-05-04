Terminator | Survivors - nel gioco saranno presenti più veicoli

Terminator Survivors

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Terminator: Survivors, nel gioco saranno presenti più veicoli (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Dopo l’annuncio di Terminator: Survivors, avvenuto con un breve trailer, le informazioni sul titolo sono state piuttosto scarse. Tuttavia, gli sviluppatori hanno ora finalmente condiviso nuovi dettagli. Grazie alla pagina su Steam dedicata alle domande più frequenti, sono emerse nuove informazioni sull’open world.  Fra queste, spicca la possibilità di guidare più veicoli, che potranno essere utilizzati per esplorare la mappa o scegliere il mezzo a seconda della tattica adottata. Il gioco è interamente sviluppato con Unreal Engine 5 e, nonostante includa il multiplayer online, sarà possibile concluderlo anche in modalità singleplayer e offline. Gli stessi sviluppatori hanno confermato che Terminator: Survivors offrirà la possibilità di cooperare fino a tre giocatori, ma non è prevista ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: terminator survivors
  • Terminator Survivors

    Terminator: Survivors ha ricevuto un trailer con la data dell’accesso anticipato nel corso del Nacon Connect 2024, con Nacon Studio Milan che ha colto l’occasione per annunciare che il gioco survival open world sarà disponibile dalla giornata del 24 Ottobre 2024 su Steam. Questo importante ... Continua a leggere>>

‘Unstoppable, frightening’: New co-op terminator game follows in Alien Isolation’s footsteps - There are few enemies in any game that can match the sheer terror and power of the Alien Xenomorph from Creative Assembly’s 2014 game Alien: Isolation, but French developers Nacom has unveiled the big ... Continua a leggere>>

terminator: survivors Features 1 Relentless T-800 That "Cannot Be Stopped" - "The game features a single T-800, a relentless and formidable hunter that cannot be stopped," one part of the post said. Continua a leggere>>

Open World terminator Game is Taking a Page Out of the Resident Evil Playbook - The upcoming open-world game terminator: survivors is taking a page out of the Resident Evil playbook by introducing a single T-800 as a relentless and formidable hunter that players cannot stop. The ... Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Terminator Survivors
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.