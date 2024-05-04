Robert De Niro non si tira indietro su Donald Trump | Il ragazzo è un mostro

'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results - donald Trump made it clear on the campaign trail this weeks that he has no plans to accept any election results that he doesn't like. Meanwhile Hope Hicks, a key former Trump aide, took the stand in ... Continua a leggere>>

Elon Musk comes to Trump's defence after Robert De niro compares ex-President to Hitler, calls him ‘monster’ - Robert De niro warned donald Trump's supporters against voting for the GOP leader, asserting that they “don't understand how dangerous it will be". Continua a leggere>>

Robert De niro Drops Single F-Bomb To Devastating Effect In Latest Attack On Trump - De niro — who has previously called Trump “so fucking stupid,” “a fucking moron,” “evil” and a con man— described the presumptive GOP presidential nominee as “genuinely a sick person who somehow has ... Continua a leggere>>