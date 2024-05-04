Non sarà l’addio che Klopp sognava - ma di certo non ha fallito The Athletic

Non sarà l’addio che Klopp sognava, ma di certo non ha fallito (The Athletic) (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) Mancano pochi giorni, poi le strade di Jurgen Klopp e il Liverpool si separeranno. The Athletic racconta le reazioni del tecnico ieri in conferenza stampa e la difficile stagione del suo club. Klopp e il Liverpool: non una storia da happy ending, ma neanche da fallimento Nel corso della conferenza stampa, sembrava che per Klopp fosse l’ultimo giorno di scuola: non si è trattenuto. Voleva togliersi parecchi sassolini dalle scarpe, o come ha detto: “un piccolo consiglio da un vecchietto che sta per andare via”. Le sue dichiarazioni con l’elenco di cosa non è andato in questa stagione non sono da confondere, però, con la rabbia o l’amarezza. Sorrideva. Ha accettato che il suo straordinario regno di Anfield non avrà un finale hollywoodiano e intende godersi i suoi ultimi giorni, ora che non ha più pressioni. È stato ...
