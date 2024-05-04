Joey Barton attacca Messi | Asterisco sul suo nome | è stato geneticamente modificato con ormone della crescita

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024)hato duramente Lionelnel corso del suo podcast Common Sense, spiegando come debba essere messo unaccanto alPulce per via del trattamento ricevuto da bambino dall’argentino per combattere la carenza di: “C’è un grandesuldiper me, perché ha preso steroidi e tutto il resto in giovane età per modificare la suain giovane età, quindi deve esserci unaccanto al suo. Gli è...

barton dice che messi ha ingannato tutti con l’ormone della crescita: “È geneticamente modificato” - Joey barton, ex bad boy del calcio britannico ha dedicato parole tutt'altro che piacevoli a Leo messi, sottolineando la necessità a suo dire di cancellarne ... Continua a leggere>>

Joey barton bafflingly claims 'genetically modified' Lionel messi should have ASTERISK next to his titanic achievements due to the treatment the World Cup winner received as ... - Joey barton has launched his latest tirade in the direction of Lionel messi , by claiming that there should be an asterisk to his name due to the medical treatment he received as a child. Continua a leggere>>

messi & Inter Miami Reign MLS, USA/Mexico Eye 2031 Women’s World Cup Bid - messi & Inter Miami reign MLS, USA/Mexico eye 2031 Women’s World Cup bid To kick things off Alexi Lalas and David Mosse give a shout out to a couple FOX Soccer colleagues, Carli Lloyd announced she is ... Continua a leggere>>